Nigerian Man Jailed 12 Months For Impersonating German National (Photo)

‘Offa Boy’, Arowosegbe Jailed 12months for Impersonating German National

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 secured the conviction of one Arowosegbe Feranmi, who claimed to be a native of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State for posing as a citizen of Germany to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Arowosegbe was prosecuted on two counts before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The defendant pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.



