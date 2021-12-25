Nigerian Singer, Chike Surprises His Mum With Car Gift (Video)

Chike Osebuka, the Nigerian singer who is popularly known as Chike, on Friday surprised his mum with a car gift.

The Running crooner took to his Instagram story to videos of the moment where he presented the car to his mum.

On receiving the car, the excited mother embraced her son as she praised the singer in their native Igbo dialect.

He captioned the video, “The best thing is a mother’s joy.”

Chike’s mother went on to shower prayers on him, stating that the singer will remain great.

She said, “You will remain great. Your children will bless you. You will see your children.”

Reacting to the prayers, Chike wrote, “Oya if you want good children, come and propose oh.” (sic)

