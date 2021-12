As the world prepares for Christmas and New Year celebrations, some Nigerian traders and consumers lament the hike in the prices of goods. From food items to non-edible items, the complaints remain the same; prices are too high. They called on the government to work hard to improve the lives of the people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28_hunIgkbc

https://punchng.com/video-nigerians-lament-as-high-cost-of-goods-commodities-dampens-christmas-mood/

