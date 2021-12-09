Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Fight Sees 11 High-Profile Convictions Since 2005

NO fewer than 11 high profile Nigerians have been convicted of corruption since 2005.

The individuals range from former state governors to ex-bank managing directors.

Mustapha Balogun was a former inspector-general of police, who was convicted in 2005 for pocketing public money and taking bribes.

Balogun served six months in prison after making a plea bargain with the Abuja High Court. He was put on trial for corruption involving N5.7 billion.

Late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha was a former governor of Bayelsa State, who was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of two charges in 2007.

Lucky Igbenedion was a former governor of Edo State, who was accused and convicted of embezzling $24 million in 2008.

He went down as the first Nigerian governor to be convicted of looting public funds, after the Nuhu Ribadu – led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged him with 142 counts of corruption.

Igbenedion was fined N3.5 million after he pleaded guilty to one count of corruption. He was initially sentenced to six months in prison, but pled to pay as an alternative.

Former Governor of Delta State James Ibori was convicted of stealing $250 million by a London court in 2012 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Prior to his conviction in the United Kingdom, Ibori had been arrested by the EFCC. He was charged with stealing public money, abuse of office and money laundering, first in 2007 and later in 2010.

James Bala Ngilari was a former governor of Adamawa State, who was convicted in 2017 after the Yola High Court found him guilty of four charges out of a 19-count charge case brought against him by the EFCC.

Ngilari was sentenced to five years in prison after he was summarily convicted for awarding a contract for the procurement of 25 vehicles at a cost of N167 million ($548,891), without following due process.

He was later acquitted by an appeal court in Adamawa in July 2017.

Former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu was convicted in 2019 by the Lagos High Court for N7.65 billion fraud.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for using his company, Slok Holdings, to defraud Abia State for eight years.

The Lagos High Court judgment would go on to be overturned by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2020 on the grounds of it was a wrong trial. He was subsequently released from prison.

Joshua Dariye was a former governor of Plateau State who was initially convicted in 2018 for money laundering and criminal breach of trust by the Abuja High Court and later on by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

From an initial 14 years in prison, Dariye’s sentence was dropped to 10 years imprisonment.

