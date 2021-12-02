Nigeria’s Insecurity: Buhari Doing His Best – Osinbajo

￼Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to fix the insecurity of Nigeria.

The VP spoke on Thursday at the Presidential Villa when he received the Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group.

Osinbajo assured that security challenges will be resolved for a stronger and greater.

The Senior Advocate Nigeria (SAN) appealed to citizens to ensure that the ideals of the nation are kept.

“Mr President has always remained steadfast and focused on resolving the problems of the country beginning with security.

“He is a steady hand, not panicky, focused, looking at the security issues every day, and trying to advance the best possible solutions”, he said.

Osinbajo stressed the importance of recognizing that when problems are being faced, the government requires support from all.

The VP further maintained that the unity of Nigeria is important for all ethnicities and religions.

“For a country that is the largest economy in Africa, to start thinking in terms of fragmenting itself.

“If you fragment, the problems are going to multiply, poverty will multiply”, he added.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/02/nigerias-insecurity-buhari-doing-his-best-osinbajo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...