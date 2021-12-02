Nnamdi Kanu Scheduled For Emergency Court Hearing Today, May Get Bail

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is scheduled for an emergency hearing in court on Thursday, December 2.

This was confirmed to SaharaReporters by the counsel for the Nigerian government in the matter.

Kanu is facing an amended 7-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism. He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June.

It was gathered that the hearing could lead to Kanu being released on bail.

According to SaharaReporters, the Federal Government lawyers hinted that the move is in response to the fervent appeals by Igbo leaders for the release of the pro-Biafra agitator.

“Nnamdi Kanu scheduled for an emergency hearing tomorrow that could lead to his release on bail.

“This is in response to Igbo elders’ request for his release,” one of the sources said on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that a delegation of Igbo leaders led by former Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi, had requested the unconditional release of Kanu when they met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on November 19, 2021.

Buhari had that he would consider the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, adding that such a request was a difficult option to weigh but assured that he would give it a thought.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/01/breaking-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-scheduled-emergency-hearing-thursday-could-be-released

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...