Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned Till January 18, 2022. Court Allows Him Change Clothes

Kanu’s lawyers had approached the Court for abridgement of time.

Justice Nyako had on Nov 10 adjourned the case until January 19, 2022.

The defendant’s lawyers had appealed for the date to be brought forward. However, Justice Binta Nyako who insisted that she already had a schedule brought it forward by one day.



The Court also gave some orders to the DSS.

– Court orders DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu change clothes.

– Maximum possible comfort within the detect of the service

– Take a look at his diet

– Give him medical attention

– Allow him practice his faith



Kanu was however, absent in Court.

