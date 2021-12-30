No Man Can Give Me The Type Of Money I’m Looking For – BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor

Actress Cindy Okafor has claimed that the type of money that she wants she honestly doesn’t think any man could give her that type of money insinuating that she doesn’t depend on men for money, Igbere TV reports.

Cindy Okafor is trying to let us understand that she’s part of the women who work hard for their own money and not those who depend on men for money because of the type of money she is looking for, she honestly doesn’t think any man can give her that.

According to her, she finds it funny when girls depend or k!ll themselves over a man because of money as she believes she can work and get the kind of money she’s looking for as no man can give her that for her to depend on him.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYEev0ErGSn/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...