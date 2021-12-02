No Sit-At-Home As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court Today – IPOB

IPOB says no sit-at-home in south-east as Kanu’s trial resumes Thursday

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s leader, is billed to appear in court on Thursday for the continuation of his trial.

Although IPOB had suspended its sit-at-home directive in the south-east, the proscribed separatist group said the sit-at-home order will only be enforced on the days Kanu will appear in court.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said there “will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land” as a result of Kanu’s court appearance.

We wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be in court tomorrow, December 2, 2021 in Abuja. We, therefore, urge Biafrans living in Abuja and its environs to come out en masse to solidarise with our leader,” the statement reads.

“Meanwhile, there will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land as a result of the court appearance. Biafrans resident in Biafra land, as well as visitors to Biafra land, are free to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“We have not asked or authorised anybody to monitor or enforce any lockdown. Again, there will be no lockdown in Biafra land for tomorrow’s court appearance of our Leader. Only Biafrans and friends of Biafra in Abuja and its environs that are encouraged to be at the court premises.”

IPOB also asked supporters of its movement to remain peaceful and law-abiding before and after the trial on Thursday.



https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-no-sit-at-home-in-south-east-on-thursday-when-kanu-is-expected-in-court/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...