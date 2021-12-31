Nobody Is Broke — Actress Yetunde Bakare (Pix)

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare has asserted that nobody is broke as she points out some lifestyles to buttress her stance, Igbere TV reports.

Yetunde Bakare revealed on her Instagram story that nobody is financially handicapped but it is those complaining who are doing more than they can carry.

She pointed to the fact that the times we are in are hard, hence certain things like spending money on ‘aso ebi’ and parties people will definitely affect your account balance.

She advised fans to cut their coat according to their size. Yetunde Bakare averred that the fact that you attend all the parties they invited you to doesn’t mean everybody will like you and urged them to be wise in 2022.



https://instagram.com/stories/yetundebakare/2740227350680588202?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

