Nollywood Actor, Ifeanyi Kalu Weds Filmmaker, Nicolette Ndigwe (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu got married to poet/filmmaker Nicolette Ndigwe on 30th December 2021, IgbereTV reports

The traditional wedding held in Awka, Anambra state.

