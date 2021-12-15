A family member of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has announced his passing.

“He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven” said a social media post by His sister, Stella Fubara, a top official working with the government of Dubai, where the actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.

The post was met with tributes by popular Nollywood actors and actresses including, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Sharon Ooja, among others.

Fubara’s death came exactly nineteen months after he survived a surgery on his kidney.

In April last year, the “God Calling” Actor was diagnosed of a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

Karibi, who married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019, won many hearts in films such as the recent Smart Money Woman and God Calling.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/12/15/just-in-nollywood-actor-karibi-fubara-is-dead/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...