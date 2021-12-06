Nollywood Actress, Kiitan Bukola Treated For Undisclosed Illness (Video, Pics)

Actress Kiitan Bukola is being treated for an undisclosed illness, Igbere TV reports.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, the movie star is seen laying on the bed with her hand connected to a drip bag in hospital fashion.

Bukola also apologised to her fans and followers, saying she would not meet up for a proposed meet and greet at the cinema.

According to Bukola, her current health status is an aftermath of a movie shoot.

“I’m so sorry can’t meet up for the meet and greet at the cinema today. Aftermath of movie shoot, ” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans wished the actress a quick recovery in the comment section of the post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvIc7lmtWeY

https://www.instagram.com/kiitanbukola/p/CXGpsYvtwsW/?utm_medium=copy_link

