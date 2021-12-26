Northern Governors Pay Ayade Christmas Visit, Talk Up National Unity (Pictures)

In the spirit of national unity, governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Muhammad Badru Abubakar of Jigawa state, Saturday, paid their Cross River State counterpart, Professor Ben Ayade, Christmas visit.

Also in the entourage of the governors was former Jigawa governor, Seminu Turaki.

Speaking, Governor Bagudu described Ayade as a dear brother and colleague whose achievements were worthy of celebration.

According to him, “we came to felicitate with his Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade and the people of Cross River State, we are here to show respect to a very dear friend and colleague who has proved himself worthy of being respected.

“Despite the distance, we were desirous of coming to celebrate with him and show respect to him and the people of Cross River State and to celebrate his achievements.

“What has been happening in Cross River State is enough evidence that we have beacons of light across the land and that when we support them, greatness and prosperity will come.”

Further eulogising his Cross River counterpart, Bagudu said the Progressive Governors Forum which is the forum of governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, holds him in high esteem. “We are here on a personal relationship with Governor Ayade. We respect him, we celebrate his achievements and particularly, all of us in the Progressive Governors’ Forum reckon with his achievements and we pray that he will continue to go higher and higher.”

The Kebbi State governor enjoined Nigerians to work towards building a country that holds a bright future for all.

“We have a great country, we should enjoy ourselves, we should work for a country of our future, our children and our great grandchildren. It is what President Buhari had been doing.

“We would work hard to overcome all challenges so that Nigeria can be greater so that it can take its rightful place among the comity of nations,” the Kebbi State governor said.

Responding, Governor Ayade said he was delighted to receive his colleagues from the North, describing their visit as good for the unity of Nigeria.

His words:”This is why APC is a perfect example for the unity of this country. Here you have my brothers from the North coming to celebrate Christmas with us in Cross River. When you have Muslims from the North coming to fellowship and celebrate with us in the South on Christmas day, I think this is the biggest message this country must take home.”

He said the governors’ visit on Christmas day underscores the APC government’s stance for the unity, indissolubility and indivisibility of the country.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/northern-governors-pay-ayade-visit-talk-up-national-unity/amp/

