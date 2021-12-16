NorthIsBleeding Protesters Defy Police, Chant ‘Buhari Is Terrorist, Bandit’ (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-gELx3PESo

#NorthIsBleeding Protesters Defy Police Harassment, Brutality In Abuja, Chant Buhari Is A Terrorist, Bandit

Protest against insecurity in the Northern region, #NorthIsBleeding protest, on Wednesday, again hit the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Videos obtained by SaharaReporters show how the protesters were being brutalised and harassed by police officers.

But despite police presence, the protesters repeatedly chanted, “Buhari is a terrorist”, “Buhari is a bandit”, “Buhari is a failure” to show their disapproval of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

One of them explained that a Divisional Police Officer asked his men to ensure the arrest of at least one protester, to discourage others from going ahead with the protest.

According to activist, Omoyele Sowore, the protest was going on peacefully before police officers arrived at the venue with thugs to attack and coerce protesters to forsake the cause.

He noted that about three of the protesters were thereafter arrested by the police.

He said, “#NorthlsBleeding Protest hit Abuja today and it was going on peacefully until @nigeria Police Force came with thugs to attack/brutalise protesters and arrest some three protesters @muhammadu Buhari Is a real disaster. #SecureNorth #Revolutionnow #BuhariMustGo.”

Since last week, SaharaReporters has been reporting protests against killings, kidnappings and other forms of insecurity in the North.

Using the hashtag #NorthIsBleeding, some Nigerians from the Northern part of the country have since last week taken to Twitter, a microblogging and social networking service, to demand Buhari’s resignation over his failure to combat worsening insecurity in the region.

They had, among other things, condemned Buhari’s visit to Lagos State for the book launch of a political ally a few days after bandits burnt and killed 23 travellers in Sokoto State.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/15/northisbleeding-protesters-defy-police-harassment-brutality-abuja-chant-buhari-terrorist

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...