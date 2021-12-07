‘Not All Countries Are Suitable For Migration As A Nigerian’

The average Nigerian looks at any country that’s not in Africa as better than Nigeria. This is not true, however living in Nigeria is easier and better than living in some of these countries abroad. The harsh living conditions, racism, scarce jobs, no one would tell you to run back home. I’m an active supporter of JAPA group but japa must be done with adequate and meticulous PLANNING coupled with self research on the internet, join forums , get information. Don’t just leave everything into someone’s hand especially a Non-regulated travel agent.

These countries are in no particular order.

Azerbaijan: More or less like AZZA-baijan. For the Azza boys. This country is as terrible as it sounds. I have a friend who was swindled by a travel agent to this country because it was in quote “in Europe”.

Bulgaria: That a country is in Europe doesn’t mean it is good to be in. If you wish to be safe in Europe, stick to the Schengen countries. Bulgaria is in Europe but not a Schengen country. Jobs opportunities are slim here. Money always develop wings like eye lashes.

Cyprus: As easy as admissions can be into this country( especially for Africans), this is not a place to be except you are from the Otedolas and you won’t need to hustle while you school abroad. Job opportunities are few, the environment is naturally hard for a hustler in Cyprus.

Kuwait: Not every oil producing country get oil money. Kuwait has consistently been ranked as one of the least in the world for the ease of settling in. Most foreign residents say they do not feel at home. Heavy work with low pay.

Russia: Life can be a bit okay in European Russia (Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Sochi etc ). Many find it hard with weather and you can’t live well without speaking Russian. Job opportunities are scarce and your skin colour is also a big factor.

Turkey: Turkey is an awesome place for business and tourism. But not everyone has found this country easy. It is one of the worst countries for foreign families and children. There are no clear pathways to settlement upon graduation. Jobs are scarce and it also reeks of political instability

Notable mentions.

Eastern Europe: Croatia, Moldova, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Albania, Georgia

Asia & Middle East: India, Oman, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and all the stans

Most South American countries including Peru(Peru don dey para)

Ps:- Please note that this list isn’t targeted at anyone. That a country is listed doesn’t mean you may not be able to survive there. Majority of our data comes from world population rankings and real life experiences.

