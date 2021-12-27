Nwosu: Stop Tarnishing The Image Of Gov Uzodinma – Imo APC Tells Okorocha

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS

PRESS STATEMENT

ARREST OF UCHE NWOSU:

NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW

….ROCHAS OKOROCHA SHOULD DESIST FROM SPITING GOVERNOR UZODIMMA

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter ably led by Hon Macdonald K. Ebere, PhD, KSJI, has noted the lawful arrest of Uche Nwosu by the police and the futile attempt by Chief Rochas Okorocha to sully the name of the Governor of Imo State Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma with pointless acrimonious rantings.

The APC is aware that the law is not a respecter of any individual as nobody is above it.

It is equally true that refusal to honour genuine and lawful police invitation will warrant forceful arrest to bring the individual to book.

The APC, therefore advise Rochas Okorocha to henceforth desist from tarnishing the noble image of Governor Uzodimma with frustrated vituperations, false claims and crocodile tears, aimed at securing the sympathy of Nigerians and boldly face the music.

For too long, Rochas Okorocha held Imo to ransom with the false belief that the entire State is his personal estate, alas! The rhythm has changed and his chickens have come home to roost.

That Uche Nwosu is his son-in-law does not confer on him any immunity from arrest and prosecution as marrying the daughter of a former Governor is not immunity of any kind.

The APC, staunchly supports the Governor and Government of Imo State in the efforts to restore sanity, peace, order and sustainable economic development in the State.

As a party, we advise Rochas Okorocha to refrain from his trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma with his self-imposed and merited predicament.

We commend the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for his equanimity, mature and honourable disposition in the face of rash provocations and rascality from persons intentionally working against the overall interest and wellbeing of Imo people.



Signed:

CAJETAN DUKE

State Publicity Secretary

Monday, December 27, 2021.

