OAP Toolz Vows Never To Fight Tonto Dikeh, Jim Iyke, Frank Edoho

On-air personality Tolu Oniru aka Toolz has vowed never to fight or insult celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Jim Iyke and Frank Edoho, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Friday, while asking her fans to choose some of the celebrities they are scared of having altercations with.

Reacting to her question, Toolz wrote: “Mine has to be Jim Iyke, Tonto or Frank Edoho. They like to bring nuclear bombs to fistfights.”

Tonto Dikeh, Jim Iyke and Frank Edoho are some of the celebrities who are well known for bantering words with critics and sometimes getting physical with them.

Over the years, Tonto, who is considered as one of the most controversial celebrities in Nigeria has had altercations with some of her colleagues like Halima Abubakar, Ik Ogbonna, Ubi Franklin, her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Murer, Chioma Ifemeludike, Bobrisky, Janemena and her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto is currently in a messy fight with Bobrisky and Janemena.

Nollywood ‘bad boy’ Jim Iyke made headlines in August after beating up his colleague Uche Maduagwu who questioned his source of wealth and alleged that he was wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He is known for dragging critics on social media.

TV host Frank Edoho is well known for his witty remarks and sarcasm. His replies to critics are considered one of the best.

He is always fond of pointing out the grammatical errors of critics who try to berate him.



