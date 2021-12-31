Pastor Chris was joined by Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for the global crossover service transmitted globally on 31st December, 2021.
The service was highlighted with the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA). The initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation selects and awards 10 young and distinguished impact makers all over Africa. The awardees are encouraged with 10,000 USD each with one start award of 35,000.
His excellency president GoodLuck Jonathan gave an award speech and announced the Star award winner. In his speech, he charged that Africa’s large youth population is an advantage rather than a problem.
Obasanjo, Goodluck Join Pastor Chris For Cross Over Service
Pastor Chris was joined by Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for the global crossover service transmitted globally on 31st December, 2021.