Obi Cubana Shares Free Branded Rice For Christmas (Pictures, Video)

Good afternoon my Fellow Youths!

Today let’s talk about the Act Of Giving!

Christmas as we all know is a season of joyful giving. A time to spread love and kindness. It’s my most favorite time of the year. I’ve learnt that the great joy of Christmas is not only in celebrating Christ’s birth but also in the opportunity to practice generosity. After all, what other act is closer to the heart of God than the act of giving?

At this time of the year when giving can sometimes feel more like an obligation and a burden than the privilege it really is, how can we become the cheerful givers that God intended us to be?

The 1st step is to look for opportunities to give more and give better.

There are several ways you can give during this Christmas. It mustn’t also be monetary. Give the gift of your time and service and don’t forget to involve your kids in the act of spreading love and kindness this season. Let them learn to give!

Giving is not really about “who has money “

You can give time, compassion, empathy, a helping hand, kind words etc!

We all know how great it feels to receive gifts. However the joy is receiving is short lived. Our lives are richer when we share and that great inner joy comes from helping others better their lives.

Instead of looking for who to give you, look inwards and ask yourself how you can bring happiness to someone else this Christmas.

The Bible recognizes that there’s so much joy in giving than in receiving.

And trust me, there’s so much more to gain when you give!

The rewards of giving are priceless. If you want happiness, you give happiness. If you want to have love, you give love. It is only in giving that you receive.

I tell people that no matter what your circumstances in life, you have the ability to give!

I encourage you to look for opportunities where you can give this festive season because that’s what life is all about.

Let’s practice & commit our lives to giving Joy. Try it! It works!

Compliments of the season ❤️

