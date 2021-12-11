Obi Cubana Shows Off His Elder Brothers (Video, Pictures)

Obi Cubana shared a video showing that the Christmas fun had begun at his end. The billionaire businessman and his two lookalike brothers were also spotted with him as they attended an event together
Obi was spotted in the same outfit as his immediate elder brother while their eldest brother donned a white outfit with red cap to match
Obi’s eldest brother hugged his younger one from behind and then went on to kiss the businessman’s head.The men made some jokes that got all of them laughing at the same time
According to Obi, the men are his biological brother. He then went ahead to reveal that he is the last of the three men in his family. The nightlife businessman expressed his passionate love for his brothers
Watch video here
Ok, so these are my biological elder brothers @sir_chu_akaeze and @ike_cubana
I’m the last of the three “boys” in my family!
I love u guys so passionately ❤❤❤
Xmas Village mode activated ��
#umuakaezeoba
#umuodoziakaezeoba
https://www.instagram.com/obi_cubana/tv/CXUTDsAIzQ3/?utm_medium=copy_link