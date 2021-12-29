Obiano Commissions Ultra-Modern Awka City Stadium (Pictures)

Awka: Governor Obiano Commissions City Stadium

By Choice Okoli | I-Witness

The Awka City Stadium, built by the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano’s administration was officially inaugurated, yesterday, December 28, 2021.

Governor Obiano while performing the official commissioning ceremony, where he also kicked off the football match between Community Secondary School, Isuofia and Christ Redeemer’s college, Amesi where CRC, Amesi, won with two goals to nothing and took home the sum of five hundred thousand Naira (500,000) naira prize.

In his remarks, the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano thanked the good people of Anambra state for their overwhelming support to his government and expressed hope that the athletes by taking advantage of the new facilities will attain greater heights in the sporting world.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the just concluded Anambra 2021 Gubernatorial election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, in his remarks, commended the efforts of the governor and expressed his happiness over the committment of the government to the holistic development of the Awka capital city.

Final matches between Community Primary School, Orsumenyi, and Eri Primary School, Aguleri; Aguata High School, Aguata and Father Joseph memorial school, Aguleri were played. Community Primary School, Orsumenyi took home the sum of Two hundred and fifty thousand Naira (250,000) for winning the under 13 category. Aguata High School also took home one million naira (1000000) for emerging the champions in the under 17 male category. Other consolation prizes including trophies and medals were given to players.

Other side attractions to the event included a mixed 4X100m relay race in which Aniocha , Awka south, and Aguata local government areas took the first, second and third positions respectively and were awarded accordingly.

Also present at the event were the Wife of the governor of Anambra state, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, Anambra State Deputy Governor elect, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Chief Sen. Victor Umeh, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, James Eze, Commissioner for Children and women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, Commissioner for Housing, Arc. Michael Okonkwo, Anambra State House of Assembly Member representing Njikoka II, Ven. Barr. Amaechi Okwuosa, MD/CEO, ACTDA, Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, ES ASHIA/SPAD on Health among others.

I-Witness Media Office

29.12.2021

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...