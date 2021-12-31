Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 45th Birthday In Style (Photos)

Popular Nigerian movie star, Odunlade Adekola, is no doubt greatly loved by fans and he recently took to social media to share the news of his birthday with them, Igbere TV reports.

The well-celebrated actor turned 44 on December 31, to the joy of fans on social media as they shared their well-wishes with him.

Birthdays are special occasions in the lives of many people and for celebrities, they have an even bigger family to celebrate with, in form of their fans.

To mark the occasion, the birthday boy shared a photo of himself looking dapper in a nice outfit and he accompanied the post with a caption where he disclosed his age and also asked his fans for prayers.

“Glory be to God. Your small boy is +1. Your Saamualajo is 45th. Glory be to God. And a very big thanks to everyone of you! I really appreciate your support and Love. The glory of God will not depart from Us in Jesus name. Happy New Year in Advance to you!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYH7dphAPuH/?utm_medium=copy_link

