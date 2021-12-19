‘Office Romance: I Am Madly In Love’

There is this girl at my work place i always liked and vice versa. The feeling grew to the extent that my line manager called me to ask what’s in-between us both. But since I was yet to ask her out i said nothing…along the line she started given me attitude and i just immediately distant my self from her guessing someone else has come in between us.

The dating didn’tast and she came back trying to mend things. But i rejected her cos i was pained with what happened. She latter won my heart but whenever i request for hangout she do always give one excuses or the order..lately, she started having an affair with another guy in my work place..I’ve tried avoiding her but since she’s under me she needs to report to me every evening….

The problem here is i can’t control my feelings for her anymore and given the environment where i work am scared of being set up cos my work place is a devil’s kingdom…

Advice on what to do pls

