‘Ogun Kill You’ – Daddy Freeze Replies Instagram Troll (Pix)

The senior pastor of Free The Sheeple online church Daddy Freeze replies a troll on Instagram who asked him if he has paid the N5m fine hammered on him by the court over his infidelity case.

daddyfreeze:

I like sweet food. Dem use am do me – FRZ

diasporaglitzmagazine: ‘Meanwhile, have you paid the N5million fine for illegally having affairs with a lady who was still married to a man @daddyfreeze’

daddyfreeze: ‘@diasporaglitzmagazine Be like say na the ex wey dey use bitter leaf chew bitter kola, come wash am down with Krest bitter lemon send you abi? Ogun kee the 2 of you’

