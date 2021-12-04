Ohanaeze Denies Calling For One Million-Man Match Against Enugu Governor

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths in Enugu State has distanced themselves from a publication which says the socio-political organisation is calling for a one million-man match to demand accountability from the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Mazi Nnamdi Odo, the Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State said he was hearing about the call for the first time stressing that such call couldn’t have emanated from them as they have no reason to call for such yet.

Mazi Odo attributed the publication to the actions of renegades and assured they will go after such persons once their identity is known to them.

“I have no idea of what you are saying because there’s only one Ohanaeze Ndigbo and I’m not aware of such call and there is no reason to protest against the workaholic Governor of Enugu State.

“You have called my attention to this, we are actually going to do something about it, impersonation is a crime and we are going to do something about it once I finish talking to you now,” he said.

Also commenting on the publication, Enugu Youths Renaissance, EYR, said the publication is laughable and shouldn’t be discussed.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of EYR, Umeayo Caleb said the faceless group deserves no response as they’re playing a kite.

“Anyone that is in Enugu and says the current administration have done nothing about insecurity is either a drunk or suffering from acute memory loss.”

He went on to say that the publication is just a political hatchet job by some disgruntled element that believes the only way they can achieve their political dream is by blackmailing any government in power.

“We know these antics my brother. This is purely a political gimmick and I can assure you that this is a blackmail tool of some disgruntled politicians whose stock in trade is blackmail and mudslinging.

“EYR does not pay attention to such characters but if there’s need to reply them, I believe my Director General and the entire executive will do that because we can’t watch anyone set this place on fire because of their inordinate ambition,” he said.



