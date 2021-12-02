Ojukwu’s Son, Afamefuna Makes Debut With Ijele Dance (Photos)

Afamefuna, son of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has made his debut in the traditional Igbo society with an Ijele dance, IgbereTV reports.

His mother, Bianca shared photos from the occasion which was also the 10th Ojukwu Memorial Day in Owerri, Imo State.

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu shared the photos on Facebook with the caption;

“Mama Engineer’s proud moments as Afamefuna Odumegwu Ojukwu makes his debut with the ceremonial dance of the Ijele at Ojukwu Memorial Day!”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2731189927181704&id=100008721701950

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...