Okonjo-Iweala Tops Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women Of 2021 (Full List

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Nigerian-born Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named among Financial Times’ 25 most influential women of 2021.

Okonjo-Iweala, who is also the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, was listed as number one.

However, FT said the list is unranked, adding that “We put the list together in collaboration with FT journalists from dozens of international bureaus, former women of the year and readers like you.

“Across continents, industries and issues, all of these remarkable women have shaped this tumultuous year. Each of them is sure to help shape the better ones to come.”

Christen Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, described Okonjo-Iweala as fierce and talented a competitor.

“I have known Ngozi since 2005 and have seen her work tirelessly as a seasoned negotiator and crisis manager. Her 25 years at the World Bank demonstrated her resolve, including her handling of the food and financial crisis of 2008-09 and her determination to recover stolen assets.

“She has shattered glass ceilings with her complete competence, absolute integrity and good humour, becoming the first female finance minister and foreign minister in Nigeria, where she implemented tough reforms to enhance the transparency of the country’s public finances, and is the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

“Ngozi is a force to be reckoned with.”

Full list: Okonjo-Iweala tops Financial Times’ 25 most influential women of 2021

1 – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Director-General, World Trade Organization

2 – Lina Khan
Chair, Federal Trade Commission

3 – Mary Barra
Chair and CEO, General Motors

4 – Gita Gopinath
Chief Economist, IMF

5 – Luiza Trajano
Businessperson and philanthropist

6 – Nancy Pelosi
Speaker, United States House of Representatives

7 – Mariam Al-Mahdi
Politician, Sudan

8 – Kate Bingham
Former Chair, UK Vaccine Taskforce

9 – Cathie Wood
Founder and CEO, Ark Investment Management

10- Rosalind Brewer
CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance

11- Tsai Ing-Wen
President, Taiwan

12 – Frances Haugen
Data scientist and whistleblower

13 – Naomi Osaka
Athlete

14 – Elisa Loncón Antileo
President, Chile’s Constitutional Convention

15 – Agnes Chow
Democracy activist

16 – Liz Cheney
Congresswoman, United States House of Representatives

17 – Vanessa Nakate
Justice advocate

18 – Sotooda Forotan
Student and activist

19 – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Leader, Co-ordination Council of Belarus

20 – Chloé Zhao
Film-maker

21 – Sally Rooney
Author

22 – Shonda Rhimes
Television producer, screenwriter and author

23 – Scarlett Johansson
Actor

24 – Paula Rego
Artist

25 -Gabriela Hearst
Creative Director, Chloé; Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst

https://punchng.com/full-list-okonjo-iweala-tops-financial-times-25-most-influential-women-of-2021/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: