Olakunle Churchill Celebrates His 39th Birthday (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 39th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a new photo of the with the caption;

“I pray that as I celebrate my birth that there will be a renewal of my strength and abundant growth in my life.May I never remain like the shadow of my past.

I have become wiser, and now I know that was a miracle done by you, God . Bless me and let me live happily forever (amen).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX9yregg6wW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

