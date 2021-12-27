Olakunle Churchill Celebrates His 39th Birthday (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 39th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.
He shared a new photo of the with the caption;
“I pray that as I celebrate my birth that there will be a renewal of my strength and abundant growth in my life.May I never remain like the shadow of my past.
I have become wiser, and now I know that was a miracle done by you, God . Bless me and let me live happily forever (amen).”
