Olakunle Churchill & Rosy Meurer Share Adorable Christmas Photo With Son

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh on Friday shared a Christmas photo with his wife Rosy Meurer and their son, Igbere TV reports.

Churchill shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Merry Christmas. Love from the Churchills.”

The couple had on Thursday celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“There’s a reason why they say “home is where the heart is”. That reason transcends luxury furnishings, exotic and vintage ambiences. That reason is the positive energy, peace and comfort that home gives away from all the energies outside. When you are married, that reason is down to “who you make home with” and everything else you create together. Today, I celebrate the one who makes my home the happiest place for the few years of marital bliss. I just want to keep saying “yes I do”. Love you Queen Rosy. @official_rosymeurer Happy Anniversary,” Churchill wrote on Instagram.

Churchill married Rosy after his marriage to Tonto crashed. Rosy was accused of snatching Churchill from her. She, however, denied the allegation.



https://www.instagram.com/olakunlechurchill/p/CX4BChDresc/?utm_medium=copy_link

