Olu Of Warri & Wife Holiday In Ghana, Meet President Akufo-Addo (Photos)

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, his wife Olori Atuwatse III and their children are currently in Ghana for a short break to celebrate the yuletide season, Igbere TV reports.

They were on Thursday hosted at the Presidential Villa in Accra, Ghana by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A post on the monarch’s Instagram page said the reception was devoid of official red tapes and protocol.

“It is hoped that interactions of these kind, will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Ghana and deepen alternate channels of engagement between the two countries,” the post further read.

The 37-year-old king was crowned as the 21st Olu on August 21 at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Iwere people in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYHx26esSzf/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...