Olu Of Warri’s Wife Joins Call For Justice For Dowen College Student (Photos)

Wife of the Olu of Warri Olori Atuwatse III on Monday lent her voice to the call for justice for Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who died after allegedly being attacked for refusing to join a cult.

Olori Atuwatse, in an Instagram post, said the incident could have been avoided if those to whom the boy was placed in their care were paying attention.

“The well-being of a child is more important than your reputation and your pay cheque,” she said.

The queen added that the school must take responsibility for its negligence and the perpetrators brought to book.

Igbere TV reports that five students were named to have carried out the act, according to Oromoni’s father.

Olori Atuwatse advised that parents should see themselves as their children’s first teachers and first schools.

She said, “Our primary responsibility is to raise cultured wholesome children out of our homes. It all starts in the home. We must train our children to know justice and fairness, to walk justice and fairness, to know equity, humility and humanity. We must learn to parent their emotions: we must teach them empathy and we must mould them to be resilient.

“Nonetheless, the blood of this innocent child, Sylvester, cries out on the streets of Nigeria and justice has to answer to that call. Justice has to be meted out not tomorrow, not next week but today. Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Let it wash over the entire nation and expose all the other crimes against children that have been hidden.”

She also sent her condolences to the family, praying for comfort for them and the entire nation.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXJ1IiKDutH/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPFVpoySWNk

