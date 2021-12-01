Omicron Variant: Canada Adds Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi To Travel Ban List

Canadian health authorities have restricted travel to 10 countries to prevent the spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. Nigeria, Egypt, and Malawi have been added to the list as of today.

The Canadian government announced this afternoon that several more countries have been added to the list of those currently subject to stricter border measures.

The countries added to the list are Nigeria, Egypt, and Malawi. As of today, foreign nationals who have travelled to these countries over the last 14 days will be forbidden from entering Canada. They join a list of seven southern African countries that had restrictive measures imposed on them this past Friday.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents that have been in any of these ten countries over the last 14 days will need to receive a negative PCR test before being allowed to travel to Canada. Upon arriving to Canada, they will face more testing and quarantine measures.

irrespective of their Canadian immigration and vaccination status, will need to undergo testing at the airport in which they land in Canada. They will need to self isolate until a negative test has been confirmed. This is in addition to the PCR tests that they need to get within 72 hours of travel to Canada.

These new measures also apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents, even those that are fully vaccinated. Canadian government ministers said during this afternoon’s press conference they will give further consideration to potentially adding these requirement to travellers entering Canada from the U.S. by air and/or land.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cicnews.com/2021/11/canada-adds-more-countries-to-travel-ban-list-over-omicron-variant-concerns-1119729.html/amp

