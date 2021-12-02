Omicron:Canada Immigration places travel ban on Nigerian,Egypt and Malawi

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted as saying by Sputnik News Agency as confirming the travel ban placed on Nigeria. This is based on the announcement that some travellers with recent travel history to Nigeria tested positive to Omicron Variant of Covid 19. South Africa had already been placed on travel ban to Canada immigration.

“We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria,” Duclos added that all travellers coming from outside Canada, apart from the United States, would now be tested at Canadian airports for the novel coronavirus disease, regardless of vaccination status.”

Like this: Like Loading...