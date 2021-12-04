One Mistake Thomas Tuchel Is Repeating That Might Affect The Team Performance

West Ham United defeated Chelsea by 3:2 in their week 15 encounter at London Stadium on Saturday. Chelsea is always finding difficult to win anytime they are playing against West Ham United especially when the blues are at away.

Thomas Tuchel and his boys would have performed better in the match, but the Manager took a decision which affected the team’s performance.

Thiago Silva gave the visitors the lead in the 29th minute of the game through a well placed corner kick from Mason Mount. Manuel Lanzini equalized for the home team through a Penalty after Edouard Mendy could not control a back bass giving to him by Jorginho. The goalkeeper fouled the West Ham United striker inside the 18 yard box.

Mason Mount scored the second goal for Chelsea with a powerful shot after Hakim Ziyech pass located him. Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masaku scored the second and third goal for the home team at London Stadium to end the match at 3:2.

Chelsea could lose the EPL top spot on the league if Manchester city is able to win Watford at vicarage road stadium.

The Manager took s decision which is affecting the team’s performance in every match. The team strikers were sidelined because of Injury. Both of them sustained an injury against Malmö in their UEFA Champions League match.

The both strikers have fully recovered, but he has not been using for matches. He will bring them in during the second half and they will not able to score a goal. Having a strong and experienced strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in a team, is a big advantage.

Benching the both strikers and using a midfielder to play as a striker is a poor tactics. These Midfielders are missing a lot of chances that should have been converted by a striker.

The Manager should correct this mistake

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...