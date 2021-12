The Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has prayed for actor Lateef And Fiancee, Mo Bimpe ahead of their marriage.

The monarch asked God to bless the home of the Nollywood stars who are billed to marry on the 22nd of December, 2020.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dv-vdT2WstU

