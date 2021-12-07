Orji Kalu Gives ₦1 Million To Enyimba Players After Winning Match

Pillar of Sports in Africa and the Senator representing Abia North, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has given the African champions, Enyimba Football Club of Aba the sum of N1m.

This is in fulfilment of his promise to the club if they win their match against the Al Ittihad Sc on Sunday in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Recall that the former Governor on Saturday through his verified Facebook page pledged to encourage Enyimba with the sum of one million Naira if they win the Tunisians

Enyimba had on Sunday prevailed 2-0 against their Libyan opponents in the playoff round fixture at the Enyimba Stadium, with Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma getting the goals.

In a Facebook post sighted by ABN TV on Monday, Sen. Kalu wrote, “On Saturday, I promised to gift one million naira to the players of Enyimba FC should they win their yesterday’s CAF Confederation Cup against the Al Ittihad Sc. I am so happy Enyimba won with 2-0 and I have duly fulfilled my promise. Congratulations Enyimba!”

While acknowledging the donation, Chairman of Enyimba FC, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu said, “Senator Kalu had promised to reward the team with one million naira for a win, and following Sunday’s result, has duly fulfilled the pledge.

“We are very thankful to the former Governor for remembering Enyimba at this crucial stage. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is man whose love for football has never been in doubt, that is why he is a Pillar of Sports in Africa. His gift is a big boost to the players.”

“This singular act has gone to underline the truth that football is an important tool for bringing people together and it is our sincere hope to continuously achieve results that will bring smiles to the faces of our people.”

Sen. Kalu, a notable sports investor had during his tenure as governor of Abia State raised Enyimba FC from relegation zone to champions of Africa.

The club had won the African champion two consecutive times.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/12/sen-orji-kalu-doles-out-n1m-gift-to-enyimba-players/

