Oromoni Sylvester: We’re Determined To Pursue This Case To The End – Okowa

#JusticeForSylvester: ”We Are Determined To Pursue This Case To The End”- Governor Okowa

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has reacted to the death of Dowen College student, late Sylvester Oromoni who died from injuries he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by schoolmates, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Okowa promised to follow the case to the end to ensure Justice for Sylvester Oromoni.

He wrote on Facebook;

“Last night, I spoke to Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, the father of late Sylvester Oromoni Jr., the Dowen College student who unfortunately died under very controversial and unclear circumstances.

During the call, I expressed my agreement with the decision of the Lagos State government to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, a native of Warri South LGA in Delta State.

As a government that places priority on the lives of our citizens within and outside the state, we are determined to pursue this case to the end. The matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended, punished, and made an example of, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences.

As we continue to watch this case closely, we extend our prayers and support to the Oromoni family. As they mourn the loss of their young son, I pray that Almighty God gives them the strength that they need at this difficult time. Amen.”

