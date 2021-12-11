Oshoala Listed In The UK Guardian’s List Of 100 Best Female Footballers Of 2021

Asisat Oshoala has been listed on the UK Guardian’s list of the best 100 female footballer of 2021. She was ranked as the 32nd best female footballer of the year, one up from her 33rd position last year. She was in the 55th position in the 2019 list and number 86 in the 2018 list.

The only other African on the list is Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who was ranked at number 67. Asisat Oshoala has consistently been one of two Africans on the list since 2018. The only other African that was on the list in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was the Malawian, Tabitha Chawinga, but she dropped out of the list this year.

Oshoala is currently recovering from a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament, which has kept her out of the game since early November and as you can see in the 3 picture below, her leg is still in a brace.

