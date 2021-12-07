Osinbajo Delivers Keynote Remarks At LPG Week In Dubai

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivers keynote remarks at the 2021 Liquified Petroleum Gas Week in Dubai, UAE an event that would run from Tuesday through Thursday.

