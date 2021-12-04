Osinbajo Receives Buhari Support Group In Aso Rock (Photos)

Osinbajo received in audience the Muhammadu Buhari Organization Support Group at the Statehouse, Abuja on Friday. Photo: Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received in audience the Muhammadu Buhari Organization Support Group in Aso Rock, Abuja.

This was announced by Buhari Sallau, the Personal Assistant on Broadcast Media to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Sharing photos from the visitation on his Facebook page, Sallau said, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received in audience the Muhammadu Buhari Organization Support Group at the Statehouse, Abuja. 3rd Dec 2021.”(sic)

See photos below:

https://punchng.com/pictorial-osinbajo-receives-buhari-support-group-in-aso-rock/

