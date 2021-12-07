Osogbo Primary Pupil Gives Moving Campaign Speech, Contests For Head Boy (Video)

Primary School Pupil Gives Moving Campaign Speech As He Contests For Head Boy (Photo, Video)

A boy in primary 5, contesting for the position of Head Boy in his school in Osogbo, Osun State, gave a moving speech that is now trending, IgbereTV reports.

The bold student started by quoting Mohammed Ali before giving a convincing speech highlighting his abilities, his goals, and his plans for the school.

As he spoke, his teachers, fellow students, and parents clapped and hailed him.

Yet, he was not distracted by the excitement around him, until he finished his speech and concluded by encouraging his fellow students to vote for him.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_njoaaa0KmQ

https://igberetvnews.com/1408215/primary-school-pupil-gives-moving-campaign-speech-contests-head-boy-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...