Osun 2022: Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Brother, Dele, Joins Governorship Race (Photo)

Dele Adeleke, nephew of Senator Ademola Adeleke, another aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has picked the party’s nomination form to contest in the 2022 governorship election in Osun State, AMILOADED reports.

Dele Adeleke picked the PDP nomination form at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday at the sum of N20 million.

Dele Adeleke holds a B.SC in Management/Accounting and MBA in General Management both from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He started his career as a Banker in Liberty Merchant Bank Limited in 1991. He was part of the turnaround team of STB between 1998 and 2002, when the bank grew from 11 to 60 branches before he left to join Pacific Merchant Bank.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Direct Marketing, a certified Project Management professional.

Adeleke is also a member of the American Society for Quality and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (IMP).



Source: https://amiloadednews.com/2021/12/osun-2022-senator-ademola-adelekes-brother-dele-joins-governorship-race-picks-pdp-nomination-form.html

