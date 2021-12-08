Our Officials Were Not Involved In Ojodu Accident – LASTMA

The Greater Lagos Project @GreaterLagosNG

UPDATE: The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (@followlastma), Bolaji Oreagba has categorically disowned the unsubstantiated allegation that officials of the agency were involved in the unfortunate truck accident yesterday at Ojodu

Oreagba averred that ”from the reports we received on the incidence, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, probably because of mechanical reasons. The police are investigating the matter; the public should await their report”.

LASTMA does not have a traffic management duty post around the accident scene. And all patrol personnel had reported back to base for daily parade as at the time the accident occurred leaving only those at their traffic management posts”, Oreagba noted.

The General Manager further said that in the various unconfirmed reports in some media, not only LASTMA as an agency was fingered but some other government traffic control agencies and wondered how all these agencies would be in pursuit of one truck, a truck that could be apprehended at a later date, that is, if it had committed any traffic infraction.

He advised that the media should refrain from rushing to the press with unsubstantiated reports, all in a bid to be the first to break the news. A news that could engender public distrust before the revelation of the facts.

Oreagba commiserated with the families of the students that lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery for the injured.

He also said that we all have the responsibility of making our roads safe for everyone, by strictly adhering to all motoring and traffic rules and regulations that have been put in place.



