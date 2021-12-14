Outrage As Underage Boy Gets Married To An Underage Girl In Kaduna (Photos)

People have expressed outrage after photos of an underage ”couple” were shared online, IgbereTV reports.

The boy named Julius who is said to be 11-years-old allegedly got married to a girl named Anthonia on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

A Facebook user, Bagayang Innocent Vincent who lives in Kaduna claimed the wedding held in Jaba, Kaduna State.

Bagayang wrote on Facebook;

“The wedding was awesome and colourful.

Julius Funom & Anthonia Mihas

HAM (JABA) kaduna state

You must see wonders once the price of ginger is higher.”

A photo of the said couple on their wedding day was also shared online, alongside photos of the calendar shared as souvenir.

Because of the age of the couple, people are calling for the parents of the children to be arrested.

