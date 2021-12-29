Oyetola, Sule, Sani Bello & Yahaya Bello Sign 2022 Appropriation Bills Into Law (Pix)

Economy: Oyetola signs 2022 Appropriation Bill of N129.7 billion into Law

…says putting Osun on surer footing non-negotiable

…as Osun Speaker warns political detractors to steer clear of the House

The Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday signed the year 2022 Appropriation Bill into Law.

He reiterated his Administration’s commitment to further delivery of prosperity to the people, provision of jobs and opportunities for the youth, delivery of more infrastructure and putting Osun on a surer footing.

This is even as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, warned the political detractors to steer clear of the House, saying he and his colleagues are solidly behind the governor and his Administration, just as Senate’s spokesman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said Osun’s budget is a model, worthy of emulation by any serious government.

Signing the Appropriation Bill into Law in his office, at Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola announced that the 2021 budget as at the third quarter of this year had recorded 83.66 percent performance.

Oyetola noted that, with the passage and signing of the Appropriation Bill into Law, the race to achieving even more in 2022 has begun as it remains a year of consolidation that will open the door for improved sustainable development.

He expressed the confidence that by the end of the year when that of the final quarter would have been computed, the performance will be up from 95 per cent recorded in 2020.

Governor Oyetola attributed the appreciable performance of the budget to improved delivery of programmes and projects across the State during the year.

According to him, the government was able to achieve this year’s budget performance and service delivery through improved employment of creative, innovative and probity strategies, including efficient deployment of available resources, cutting costs and plugging wastes to deliver service in a sorely challenged economy.

He pledged his Administration’s resolve to continue to follow time-tested principles for optimum results in 2022, saying “with 56 per cent capital allocation and 44 per cent recurrent allocation in next year’s budget, we are obviously on the path of increased service delivery in 2022.”

While commending the spirit of harmonious relationship, cooperation and synergy among the three arms of government, particularly between the legislature and executive, Governor Oyetola said, “in the last three years of working together as executive and legislative arms of government, we have demonstrated unity of purpose, capacity and people-orientation in a manner that has delivered service to the people in line with our promise and the people’s expectations.”

Governor Oyetola commended the leadership and members of the legislative arm for quickly passing the Appropriation Bills into Law on a consistent basis since the inception of his Administration.

He said the three budgets passed by the House so far were done with unprecedented dispatch during the periods of scarce resources and crass uncertainties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic since last year, adding that the acts have proved the House’s capacity for service, understanding and love for the people.

“These laudable acts of cooperation and support by the Assembly have, once again, showcased the Assembly as a people-oriented and development-focused House. I thank you all for your service to the State.

“I would therefore like to express deep gratitude to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, for providing direction and leadership, and for rallying other Honorable Members of the House for the speedy passage of this year’s Appropriation Law.

“The modest achievements we recorded in 2021 and in the previous years were as a result of the peace and support offered by our people who have owned this government from scratch.

“I thank the people of Osun for their cooperation and appeal to them to continue to offer a stronger platform for a better performance,” Oyetola added.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, reiterated the House’s continued resolve to provide leadership that would smoothen governance and make life bearable and prosperous for the citizens through people-oriented legislation.

Owoeye, who assured the House’s unalloyed support for the Oyetola-led Administration, warned those that might be contemplating fanning the ember of division or disaffection among members of the Assembly to steer clear as the House remained resolute to ensure the success of the Administration.

Owoeye stated further, “We want to thank you for the timely presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill which helped us to properly scrutinise it. Though the process of looking at it was very tedious, my colleagues had done very well to actualise this.

“It moves from arithmetic progression to geometric progression. No doubt, Mr. Governor is performing. Some believe we are rubber-stamp to the executive, but for us, we know that in all ramifications, the Governor has proven and demonstrated sincerity, ingenuity and commitment of taking Osun to the next level.

“This budget is reliable and realistic. It is a budget of Sustainable Development. We promise to continue to support you as we have realised that if we continue to carry out our oversight functions properly, it will help to move the state forward towards actualising her dreams.

“We assure you that, come rain, come sunshine, nobody will come to destabilise this government through the House as we are solidly behind you. We are ever ready to support your government.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, had commended the Governor for effective and efficient implementation of the budgets since the inception of the Administration.

He said the Governor deserves to be lauded for accountability, transparency, prudence and probity which had been the hallmarks of the successes recorded so far by the Administration.



Office of the Chief Press Secretary, Osun State

Engineer Sule signs 2022 budget into law, tasks officials on commitment to duty

…..to perform groundbreaking ceremony for Idadu/Agbashi road

Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law, with a total outlay of N110bn.

Engineer Sule signed the document in a ceremony shortly after the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, presented the document before the governor, at the Government House, on Wednesday.

According to the governor, with the signing of the 2022 budget into law, it’s time officials of government face reality, stressing that whatever his administration seeks to achieve, it must be achieved in year 2022.

Engineer Sule therefore appealed to both elected and appointed political office holders, to gear up for work, adding that through recent appointments, he s administration brought onboard people with the capacity to drive the state civil service to get the state to the desired destination.

He cautioned ministries, departments and agencies against foot dragging, as according to him, the Exceeding All Expectations mantra of his administration, is not merely for campaign purposes but performance based.

The governor expressed desire for the administration to surpass last year’s 64 percent budget performance, setting the targeted performance for the 2022 budget at between 80-90 percent.

Engineer Sule said that explained why the 2022 appropriation bill was reviewed three times by the state House of Assembly, with a view to arriving at a realistic estimate that will allow for improving on last year’s budget performance.

” I want to pray that we form the teams that can take it from here, to have a budget performance beyond 64 percent. Our target is to see that we have 80-90 percent performance. If we can do that, then it means we are on the right track,” he stated.

While noting that the state is lucky to commence the new year with a favourable balance sheet, the governor announced that the ground breaking ceremony for the Idadu/Agbashi road is billed to take place on Friday.

He used the opportunity to thank particularly the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly, for consentiously working hard to pass the 2022 appropriation bill into law in record time, despite the late submission before the assembly.

The governor equally thanked all government officials involved in the process of the passage of the budget document into law, as well as traditional rulers for their continued support.

Presenting the 2022 appropriation bill before the Governor for signing, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, appreciated members of the assembly, especially members of the Finance and Appropriation Committee, who sacrificed their weekends, to see to the quick passage of the budget.

Rt. Hon Abdullahi equally appreciated heads of MDAs for their cooperation and understanding, which saw to the speedy passage of the document into law.



Nasarawa State Government

GOVERNOR SANI BELLO SIGNS 2022 APPROPRIATION BILL INTO LAW

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has signed over N211billion 2022 appropriation bill passed by the state Assembly into law.

Governor Sani Bello signed the bill at the Council chamber of the government house, Minna shortly before the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting.

The Governor who appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in passing the bill in record time maintained that his administration has been enjoying a cordial relationship with the Legislative arm of government.

The Governor commended the doggedness of the lawmakers in ensuring that the right thing is done always, adding that their insistence in most cases has been of help to his administration.

“I have seen reasons in their stubbornness sometimes and I must confess I appreciate it because most times they are right and that is how it should be. So when we have our differences we come back and we reconcile”, he said

He said his administration is poised to fund the budget completely as it is the last full budget to be implemented by the present administration, stressing that the Board of Internal Revenue is also determined to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue in addition to the other sources of revenue to the state.

“On our part, we will try and see that we implement the budget but of course, it is subject to availability of funds. As we are all aware the budget is just a statement, we hope that we can fund it 100% “, he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, said the responses from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were encouraging during the budget screening process.

The Speaker however said the budget was adjusted to Cater to some MDAs that were hitherto not captured properly.

He assured that the State Assembly will through its oversight functions, ensure full implementation of the budget.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had on the 4th of November, 2021 presented a budget size of over N198 billion with a Capital expenditure of N124 billion while recurrent expenditure was at N74 billion.

The bill was however passed by the State Assembly on the 22nd of December, 2021 with an increase of a N13billion.

The capital size of the budget signed is N131 billion representing 62% while the recurrent budget size is now N80 billion representing 38%.



The Governor of Niger State

His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello signs N145.8 billion 2022 budget of accelerated results into law

….signs law to repeal, reenacts Kogi State LG audit law

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday signed an estimated N145.8 2022 budget into law after the earlier presented budget was passed by the Kogi State House of Assembly. The governor also signed a law to repeal and reenact Kogi State Local Government audit 2020 and other matters 2021.

Governor Bello in his remarks after signing the budget into law stressed that although the year 2021 came with a lot of challenges, all the budgetary effort would be geared towards accelerating results and consolidating on the achievements in the year 2021.

The governor stressed that the government did not intend emerge second position in the 2022 transparency ratings by reputable international and national financial bodies, promising that the resources of the state would be used entirely for the citizens.

He noted that his government would continue to stem out corruption to the barest minimum, while he assured that the government would be transparent in its financial dealings by showing a high level of probity and accountability.

In the area of economy, governor Bello noted that it would consolidate on the administration’s infrastructural drive and also improve on security, because without security there can’t be any meaningful economic development in the state.

The governor appreciated all the respective Law enforcement agencies and the citizens who has always respond positively when the need arises while he urged the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning to ensure adequate implementation of all the provision of the budget.

Governor Bello thanked the Speaker, the Principal officers and all the state Assembly members for always attending to the administration’s request promptly noting that in kogi state all the arms of government were having an excellent and smooth working relationship

He stated that their official relationship have transcended into a more personal relationship which allowed them to care for each other’s concerns, noting that such was the sought of relationship that should exist between the arms of government.

The governor urged each and every citizen to remain vigilant while they rendered adequate support for the security operatives to ensure that our respective communities were safe.

The speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole while presenting the budget said the 2022 budget was speedily and diligently passed by the House of Assembly, noting that they all worked assiduously to ensure the passage of the financial appropriation within time.

He expressed gratitude to the Governor for his show of love to the state House of Assembly which has enhanced cooperation amongst the arms of government while he requested ascent to the financial management bill for the legislative and judicial arm.



Amina Oyiza Yahaya-Bello (Wife of the Kogi Governor)

