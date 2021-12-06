P-Square: Peter And Paul Okoye On A Private Jet (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Shared with caption ….

� � ✈️ ….. we out � cc #REACTIVATED 18-12-21 #psquare #concert �cc @peterpsquare

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXGuviWLsqT/

Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: