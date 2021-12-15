P-Square Postpone Upcoming Concert Due To Illness (Photo)

Music duo P-Square has postponed their Livespot X Festival music show following Peter Okoye’s ill health, Igbere TV reports.

Peter made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The singer also shared a photo of himself laying on the bed with his hand connected to a drip bag in hospital fashion.

“It’s been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness.

“We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th, Unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it anymore and I have had to give in to Dr’s orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health.

“The first thing I did was take a coVID test and thankfully my tests came out *negative* for coVID. I’d like to thank my brother @iamkingrudy, my family and team for holding it down while I get through this,” he wrote in parts.

The 40-year-old also announced that the show which was scheduled for December 18, will hold on December 25.

“The good news is, we will make it up to you and give you a truly amazing show on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th If you’re a ticket holder, the wonderful team @livespotx will send you an email with updates and options.

“The show will go on and we can’t wait to see you there. Look out for electrifying performances from P-Square, some of your faves and more,” he wrote.

P-Square who recently made a comeback after a four year rift stunned fans with the announcement of the headline show which was set to hold at the annual Livespot X Festival.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXd_mO1o7vs/?utm_medium=copy_link

