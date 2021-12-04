P-Square’s Separation Broke My Heart – Akon

Senegalese-American singer, Akon, has admitted that he was heartbroken when Nigerian music duo, P-Square, broke up.

“It broke my heart because we are family. These are brothers and they shared the same womb and I always felt money should not get in between them,” he told Channels Television on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to him, the duo’s separation may be due to a lot of pressure in their careers and relationship, noting that a whole lot happens in the music industry.

“It was being together that made them who they were. But sometimes you have differences [between people from the same] family and there are other aspects of it – there is pressure in the music business, there is a lot of pressure in relationships,” Akon, who featured in P-Square’s ‘Chop My Money’ added.

The Genesis

After over four years of separation and a family tussle that pitted the twin singing sensation against each other, the duo reconciled last month and performed some of their songs together during a show in the Sierra Leone capital of Freetown.

Before then, the singers had followed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours about their comeback.

The reconciliation – reportedly brokered by their elder brother, Jude Okoye – began in the leadup to their 40th birthday.

Both were also seen in a viral video hugging each other, a move that further confirmed that they were back together.

On November 18, which was their birthday, both musicians sent messages to each other to the applause of fans who had waited for the return of the duo.

They started their musical career in 1999 and produced many hit songs which dominated the African music scene before they fell out and efforts to bring them together failed.



