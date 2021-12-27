PACAC Not Under Abubakar Malami, He Has No Power Over Our Activities – Sagay

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has said the body is not under the supervision of Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sagay said, unlike the EFCC and ICPC which are under Malami, the Minister has no power or influence over PACAC.

He said, “PACAC is really not an agency under the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. He has never initiated anything that we have to comply with”.

” What has been happening is like a mutual understanding between PACAC and the office of the Attorney-General. When they have programme, they invite us and when we have programme, we also invite them”.

” But he has no power, authority or influence over anything we have been doing. We are two separate organisations. He is an executive type of institution while we are more of a think-tank with some capacities for coordination of the anti-corruption agencies”.

” He has his own powers over them and we also have our own powers running on parallel lines but there is no hierarchy between us and them”.

“We are not above the Ministry of Justice and they are also not above us. They are running their own and we are running ours too but we cooperate where necessary”.

